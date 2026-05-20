(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have only just been crowned Premier League champions, but Mikel Arteta already appears to be thinking about how to keep the team at the top.



After ending a 22-year wait for the title, the Gunners are now being linked with Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali as a possible first major signing of the summer, according to TuttoJuve.

Arsenal’s title was confirmed after Manchester City drew 1-1 with Bournemouth, leaving Arteta’s side out of reach with one league game still to play.

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It is their first Premier League crown since the Invincibles season in 2003/04, and it has changed the mood around the club completely.

They are no longer chasing the standard, they are the standard others will be trying to catch.

That is why the Tonali link is so interesting. Arsenal do not look like a team trying to fix a broken midfield. They look like a club trying to make a strong area even stronger.

Arteta wants more depth in the midfield

Declan Rice has been outstanding, Martin Zubimendi gives them control, Mikel Merino adds experience, and Myles Lewis-Skelly has shown huge potential.

But Tonali would bring something different, intensity, aggression, tempo and tactical intelligence.

Reports in Italy suggest Arsenal are among the clubs interested in Tonali, while Newcastle are expected to demand a major fee if they are forced into a sale.

Some reports have put the asking price around €80m, while others suggest Newcastle’s valuation could be closer to the €90m-€100m mark depending on the level of interest.

From Newcastle’s point of view, selling Tonali would be a huge decision. He is not a fringe player or someone they are desperate to move on.

He is one of their most talented midfielders, and losing him would create a big hole in Eddie Howe’s squad.

Would Newcastle consider selling the Italian midfielder?

Newcastle may be planning changes this summer, but letting a player of Tonali’s level leave would only make sense if the money allowed them to rebuild properly.

For Arsenal, though, this is exactly the kind of signing champions make.

Winning the league is one thing. Defending it is harder. Rivals will improve, Manchester City will respond after Pep Guardiola’s expected departure, Chelsea have Xabi Alonso arriving, and Liverpool will not accept another poor season quietly.

Arsenal need to act from a position of strength rather than waiting until problems appear.

Arsenal may not be signing Tonali because they need him immediately. They may be looking at him because elite clubs never stop improving.

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