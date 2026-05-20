(Photo by Serhat Cagdas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Aston Villa secured a dominant 3-0 win over German side Freiburg in Istanbul to clinch a historic Europa League triumph, ending a 44-year wait for European silverware and cementing Unai Emery’s status as the greatest manager in the competition’s history.

In a one-sided final, Villa were utterly dominant, outclassing Freiburg in every department to deliver one of the most commanding European final performances by an English club in recent history.

For a club whose last European trophy came in the form of the European Cup in 1982, the wait is finally over.

Stunners from Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendia set the tone

Villa broke the deadlock in the 41st minute through an exquisite team goal.

A well-worked corner routine ended with a floated cross from Morgan Rogers and a superb volley from Youri Tielemans gave Villa the lead. It was the perfect goal at the perfect moment for Emery’s side.

But Villa weren’t finished there. Deep into first-half stoppage time, Emiliano Buendia produced a moment of magic, finding space on the edge of the area before curling a brilliant left-footed shot into the top corner to make it 2-0.

It was a goal that drew gasps from the watching world and effectively put the game beyond Freiburg’s reach before half-time had even been reached.

Buendía brilliance ? Emiliano Buendía with a beauty to make it 2-0 to Aston Villa just before half-time ? ? TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/sVmWF0Leoa — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 20, 2026

Freiburg, who had made history just by reaching their first-ever European final, were shell-shocked and offered little in response.

Morgan Rogers made it 3-0 early in the second half to secure the win

If there was any lingering doubt, Morgan Rogers ended it in the 58th minute.

The dynamic young Englishman, who has been one of Villa’s standout performers throughout the campaign, calmly converted a low cross from Buendía to make it 3-0 and send the Villa faithful into frenzy.

A beautiful team goal finished off by Morgan Rogers to make it 3-0 to Aston Villa ? ? TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/au6d0pDG3B — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 20, 2026

The stats told the full story, Villa registered 16 shot attempts to Freiburg’s four, and five corners to Freiburg’s one.

Unai Emery’s incredible Europa League record

Unai Emery has now won the UEFA Europa League a staggering five times, three with Sevilla (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16), once with Villarreal (2020-21), and now with Aston Villa in 2025-26. No manager in history comes close to that record.

It is the ultimate vindication for a coach who arrived at Villa Park in November 2022, inherited a struggling side sitting just one point above the relegation zone, and has systematically transformed them into one of Europe’s elite clubs.

This season alone, Villa have secured Champions League qualification through their Premier League finish and now added Europa League glory on top of it.

Emery took charge of his sixth European final on Wednesday night. He has now won five of them. The man is, simply, the king of this competition.