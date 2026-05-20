Bid submitted: Man United offer £69 million to sign attacking left-back

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly made a serious move for Sporting CP wide player Maxi Araújo, with a source on X claiming the club have submitted a bid worth around £69 million.



The figure is eye-catching, especially for a player who is not yet a household name in England, but Araújo has been attracting plenty of attention after a strong season in Portugal.

United’s interest in the Uruguayan makes sense when you look at the type of profile they appear to be targeting.

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Araújo is 26, experienced, athletic, versatile and capable of playing as a left-back, wing-back or even further forward.

That flexibility is exactly why Premier League clubs have been circling him.

Reports earlier this month claimed United had already made exploratory contact over a possible deal, while Sporting’s valuation has been linked to his high release clause.

Araujo is known for his attacking quality

Araújo is not just a defensive full-back. That is probably the key part of this story. He can defend wide spaces, but he is also dangerous going forward.

Stretty News recently described him as a defensive target with 11 goal contributions this season, which shows he offers something in the final third as well.

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That matters for Man United because modern full-backs are expected to do far more than simply stop wingers.

They need to help build attacks, support transitions, overlap, underlap, press high and recover quickly when possession is lost.

Araújo fits that modern mould. He is not the kind of player who would just sit deep and play safe passes.

There is also a squad-planning angle. United have had ongoing issues with balance on the left side in recent years.

Man United need a solution at left-back

Injuries, inconsistency and tactical changes have meant the club have often lacked a natural, reliable option who can cover the whole flank.

Araújo could give them that. Depending on the system, he could operate as a left-back in a back four, a wing-back in a back five, or even a wide midfielder in certain matches.

The reported £69m bid is the part that will divide opinion. Some reports have mentioned an €80m release clause, while others have suggested Sporting may be willing to negotiate at a lower level.

If United really have gone close to that kind of number, it suggests they are very serious, but it also raises questions about whether this is the best use of their summer budget.

If Carrick wants full-backs who can cover huge spaces and contribute heavily in possession, Araújo makes sense. He could give United more width, more intensity and more flexibility in big games.

However, United should not get dragged into paying the release clause just because Sporting are tough negotiators.

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