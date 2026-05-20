(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is on the verge of securing a move to Inter Miami following his departure from Manchester United, according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 34-year-old veteran is set to cross the Atlantic after a resurgent final season in the Premier League, ready to embark on a new chapter in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami.

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Fabrizio Romano on Casemiro’s next move

According to updates shared by Fabrizio Romano, Inter Miami has been in the final stages of a deal to sign Casemiro for months, with negotiations stretching back since March.

The transfer guru revealed that Casemiro has firmly set his sights on South Florida as his next destination, with a clear expectation that he will officially sign with the MLS club soon.

The Brazilian international intentionally chose to finish the current European season at Old Trafford before putting pen to paper with Inter Miami.

Romano shared the following update on X: “Inter Miami have been at final stages of deal to sign Casemiro for months, as reported since March. Casemiro wants Miami as next destination, with clear expectation to sign soon. The Brazilian wanted to finish season at Man Utd then sign with Inter Miami.”

?? Inter Miami have been at final stages of deal to sign Casemiro for months, as reported since March. Casemiro wants Miami as next destination, with clear expectation to sign soon. The Brazilian wanted to finish season at Man Utd then sign with Inter Miami. pic.twitter.com/2IbpI8ts1r — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 20, 2026

Despite attracting intense interest from several clubs across the globe, the ambitious project in Miami, paired with the chance to unite with an all-star roster featuring the likes of Lionel Messi, proved too strong to resist.

The deal is currently progressing through its final steps, signaling a major coup for the American side.

Casemiro leaves a Man United fan favourite

Casemiro will leave Manchester United as a true fan favourite, leaving a huge void to fill in the heart of the midfield.

Arriving from Real Madrid in 2022, the five-time Champions League winner quickly won over the Old Trafford faithful with his combative style, defensive masterclasses, and a knack for scoring crucial goals.

While his form dipped slightly briefly, Casemiro returned to his best in his last season.

Playing a key role under interim manager Michael Carrick, the midfielder experienced a spectacular return to peak form, scoring a career-best nine goals and guiding the Red Devils to a third-place finish and Champions League qualification.

Leaving on a high as his contract expires, Casemiro’s legacy at United is firmly secured, and fans will long remember the elite mentality he brought to the club.