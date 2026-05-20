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Bernardo Silva has decided to leave Manchester City in the summer, and Chelsea is interested in signing him.

According to a report from Marca, Chelsea will compete with Barcelona for his signature. The 31-year-old has won multiple Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League with Manchester City, and he could prove to be a very useful acquisition for Chelsea.

They need more creativity and technical ability in the midfield, and the Portuguese International would be ideal. He knows the league well, and he will be able to make an immediate impact. He has 77 goals and 76 assists for Manchester City during his time at the club. It remains to be seen whether he is prepared to continue in the Premier League with another English club.

The 31-year-old is versatile enough to operate in central midfield, in the attacking midfield, and in the wide areas. He versatility, he would be a huge bonus for Chelsea if they can get the deal done. They need leaders like him in the dressing room if they want to build a team capable of winning major trophies. They could use his quality and experience.

The player has consistently shown his quality in England, and he could be open to a new challenge. The opportunity to move to Spain could be exciting. Along with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid is keeping tabs on his situation as well.

The player is represented by Jorge Mendes, and he has strong connections at Atletico Madrid. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can convince the player and his agent. Signing someone like him on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke.