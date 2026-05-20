Enzo Fernandez celebrates a goal for Chelsea against Tottenham (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Cristian Romero could be on his way out of Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season, and he has been linked with a move to Chelsea.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has reportedly held talks with the club hierarchy regarding his future, and he wants the club to show more ambition in the transfer market. He has urged them to make a move for the 28-year-old Tottenham defender. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can get the deal done.

Simon Phillips revealed on Substack: “Our sources heard that Fernandez recently had new conversations with the club over a new contract, but nothing was agreed at this point. “In these conversations, Fernandez told the club to sign Cristian Romero from Tottenham and wants to see more top players come in.”

They have conceded 50 goals in the Premier League this season, and they need to improve defensively. Signing Romero could be a wise decision. He is certainly one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and he could make a big difference at Chelsea. He will help them improve at the back and compete for trophies next season.

He is fighting the relegation battle with Tottenham this season, and he certainly deserves to compete at a higher level. Chelsea could provide him with the opportunity he needs.

He has won the World Cup and the Copa América with his country, and he will look to win major club trophies. Tottenham might not be able to help him fulfil his ambitions, and it remains to be seen whether he is prepared to join a rival club.

Meanwhile, the defender will not be a cheap acquisition. He is likely to cost a premium. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can convince Tottenham to sell the player.