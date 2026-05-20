Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer 04 Leverkusen interacts with Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Bayer 04 Leverkusen, prior to the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD2 match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and AC Milan at BayArena on October 01, 2024 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old worked under Xabi Alonso at the German club, and it seems that the Spanish manager is keen on a reunion. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Alonso will have a big say on transfers as a part of his agreement with Chelsea, and he wants to strengthen the defensive unit.

He believes that the Burkina Faso International would be the ideal acquisition for the London club. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

The 27-year-old is a key player for Leverkusen, and they will not want to lose him easily. Chelsea will have to spend a substantial amount of money in order to get the deal done.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be exciting for Tapsoba. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at the highest level. Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies.

The 6ft 4in defensive powerhouse knows Alonso and his style of football well, and he should be able to settle in quickly at Chelsea. The Blues have looked quite vulnerable at the back this season, and they need to tighten up defensively if they want to return to the fight for trophies in the UEFA Champions League next season.

They are currently eighth in the Premier League table, and they have conceded 50 goals in 37 league matches. A quality central defender could make a huge difference for them at the back.