Chelsea ready to move on flop signing made in summer 2025

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liam Delap’s time at Chelsea could already be heading towards an early ending, with the club reportedly open to letting him leave this summer.



According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle United, Everton, Brighton, Sunderland and Ipswich Town are all interested in the 23-year-old striker, who only joined Chelsea from Ipswich last summer in a £30 million deal.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The situation around Delap feels very different to when he arrived at Stamford Bridge.

Back then, he looked like one of the smartest young striker signings on the market.

Chelsea had beaten off competition, activated his release clause and added a powerful, aggressive centre-forward who had already shown promise in the Premier League.

Now, less than a year later, he could be on the move again.

Liam Delap has struggled massively at Chelsea

Delap’s Chelsea spell has not really gone the way anyone would have hoped. He has had injuries, limited rhythm and strong competition for minutes, which has made it difficult for him to properly settle.

TEAMtalk claims his short spell in west London has been “challenging” and that an exit is now increasingly likely.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

That does not mean he is a bad player. Far from it. Delap still has plenty of qualities that Premier League clubs like.

He is strong, quick, direct and willing to run channels. He can bully defenders physically, press from the front and give a team a proper focal point.

Those traits explain why clubs such as Newcastle, Everton and Brighton are watching closely.

Several clubs are showing interest in the young attacker

Everton’s interest is especially understandable. Reports from The Sun say David Moyes is looking to strengthen his squad and that Everton are interested in a loan deal for Delap with an option to buy.

That kind of move could suit the player too, because he needs minutes more than anything. Sitting around at Chelsea for another season would not help his development.

Ipswich being linked is also interesting because Delap had his breakout spell there before moving to Chelsea.

A return would be emotional and familiar, although whether Chelsea would want to send him back there depends on the financial structure of the deal.

Sunderland and Brighton would also offer different types of projects, while Newcastle could provide a bigger stage if they decide they need more depth up front.

Chelsea cannot keep every young player forever. If new manager Xabi Alonso wants a more experienced No.9, and Delap is not central to his plans, then a move could benefit everyone.

Chelsea target could be available for £80m but Arsenal and Man United have joined the race