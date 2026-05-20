(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Curtis Jones has reportedly fallen out with Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and is actively pushing for an exit from Anfield, according to a bombshell report from Italian outlet TuttoSport.

The Liverpool academy graduate, who appears to have found himself at a career crossroads under the Dutch manager, has reportedly decided against signing a contract extension beyond his current deal.

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With tensions rising behind the scenes on Merseyside, the versatile midfielder is heavily angling for a fresh start away from the Premier League.

Inter eyeing Curtis Jones who has fallen out with Arne Slot

The reported ongoing friction between Jones and Slot has put several European heavyweights on high alert, most notably Inter Milan.

According to TuttoSport, the Italian giants are closely monitoring the midfielder’s situation as they look to reshape their squad ahead of next season.

Inter Milan are reportedly planning a tactical shift to a 3-4-2-1 formation, and Jones is viewed as a primary target due to his exceptional versatility.

The Nerazzurri believe the 25-year-old’s ability to comfortably operate in multiple midfield roles, including playing as a dynamic midfielder behind a lone striker, makes him the ideal signing.

Jones has allegedly already communicated his desire to join Inter, sending “yes” signals to the club as early as January.

He has continued to hint at a move via his social media accounts. While Liverpool have yet to slap an official price tag on the Scouse midfielder, Inter are poised to strike the moment the Reds value the player’s card.

Jones under fire from Carragher for commenting on Salah’s social media post

The internal drama at Anfield has spilled over into the public eye, with Jones recently coming under heavy scrutiny from Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

The controversy ignited after Mohamed Salah posted an explosive social media statement criticising the team’s “crumbling” identity under Slot following a 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

Jones was among a number of Liverpool players who liked the post. Jones went one step further and even commented with a clapping emoji, which many interpreted as an endorsement of the Egyptian’s public swipe at the manager.

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Carragher did not hold back when analysing the midfielder’s social media activity on The Overlap.

“I thought that was a bit strange,” Carragher blasted.

“I thought, ‘Jesus, this is why we don’t play heavy metal football, because of some players a little bit like Curtis Jones in the squad.’ He takes six touches on the ball before he passes it. I thought, ‘Steady on son, stay out of that one.'”

Slot is very quickly losing the support from within the dressing room as well as from the fans.

It remains to be seen whether the Liverpool hierarchy changes their stance on Slot and sack him at the end of the season.