Eli Junior Kroupi helped Arsenal to the title - could he be set to sign for them next?

Eli Junior Kroupi celebrates scoring for Bournemouth against Manchester City (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Arsenal weren’t on the pitch when the Premier League title was secured, with Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi the one whose goal Gooners were celebrating yesterday.

The young Frenchman put Arsenal fans in dreamland last night as he put Bournemouth 1-0 up against Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola’s side then knowing they needed two goals to get the win they needed to stay in the title race.

They couldn’t do it, with Erling Haaland’s equaliser proving too little too late as Arsenal were confirmed as the 2025/26 Premier League champions at the final whistle at the Vitality Stadium.

So, Kroupi ended up being Arsenal’s hero for the night, but could he also be someone that Gunners fans become used to cheering on?

Eli Junior Kroupi has been linked with Arsenal transfer

Kroupi is an outstanding young talent, with the 19-year-old scoring 13 goals in his debut Premier League campaign for Bournemouth, showing that he surely has a huge future ahead of him.

Arsenal have been linked with Kroupi by talkSPORT’s Alex Crook in the recent video below, and it certainly seems like he could fill a key role in Mikel Arteta’s side, who have occasionally looked like lacking a bit of spark in attack this season…

Even if Arsenal are celebrating their first title win in 22 years, Arteta will know he has to keep on improving to stay at the top, and Kroupi looks like someone who could be an upgrade on the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus.

See below for a graphic comparing Kroupi to Gyokeres and Havertz, with the Cherries forward out-performing the others on non-penalty goals, and expected assists. He also doesn’t need too many touches in the box to make an impact as he boasts a high conversion rate…

Kroupi will also surely have other clubs interested in him this summer, with our information previously being that the most concrete links were with Liverpool and Chelsea.

Still, it would feel somewhat fitting if last night’s goal were just the start of Kroupi firing Arsenal to success.

Eli Junior Kroupi to Arsenal Transfer Fit rating…

Using our Transfer Fit rating system, we scored Kroupi to Arsenal as 16/25, which is medium, but a high medium…

Eli Junior Kroupi TOTAL SCORE: 16/25 Transfer fee ** Performance **** Achievements ** Career phase *** Squad need *****

Ultimately, there are probably more proven but cheaper players out there, so that’s where Kroupi loses points for the time being.

It would be a big gamble investing the kind money Bournemouth will be after, but AFC might decide it’s worth it.

Where do you see Kroupi ending up this summer? Give us your thoughts in the comments…