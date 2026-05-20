Experienced goalkeeper becomes serious Chelsea target after Xabi Alonso arrival

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso has not officially started work at Chelsea yet, but his arrival is already changing the club’s thinking.



One of the biggest early shifts appears to be in goal, where Chelsea are no longer expected to simply hand the No.1 shirt to Mike Penders next season.

According to TEAMtalk, Alonso’s appointment has triggered a rethink around Chelsea’s goalkeeping plans.

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Penders was previously seen as a possible long-term answer after his development away from Stamford Bridge, but the new manager seems to want someone more proven for the immediate future.

AC Milan’s Mike Maignan is now viewed as a serious option, while Bart Verbruggen, Robin Roefs, Jordan Pickford, Marco Carnesecchi and Diogo Costa are also admired.

This makes a lot of sense when you consider the size of the job Alonso is walking into.

Xabi Alonso ready to make big changes at Chelsea

Chelsea have confirmed him as their new manager on a four-year contract, beginning on July 1, 2026, and the expectation is that he will be given more influence than some recent Chelsea coaches had.

That means his opinion on key positions should carry real weight.

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Goalkeeper is not a small detail in Alonso’s football. If he wants Chelsea to build properly from the back, control matches and play with confidence under pressure, he needs a goalkeeper he fully trusts.

That is why Maignan stands out. He is 30, experienced, comfortable with the ball, and used to playing for a huge club at AC Milan.

He would not be a development gamble. He would be a “come in and lead immediately” signing.

That is probably the issue with Penders. Nobody is saying he lacks talent.

In fact, his loan spell at Strasbourg has helped his reputation. But being talented and being ready to become Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper are two very different things.

Stamford Bridge is not an easy place for a young keeper to learn on the job, especially with Alonso expected to lift standards straight away.

Verbruggen and Roefs are interesting alternatives because both have strong potential.

Verbruggen already has Premier League experience with Brighton, while Roefs has built a growing reputation at Sunderland. But the concern is obvious, neither has the same elite-level background as Maignan.

The Blues want an experienced goalkeeper

If Chelsea want immediate authority in goal, they may prefer someone who has already handled Champions League nights, title pressure and international football.

Pickford is a different kind of option. He brings Premier League experience, leadership and personality.

Carnesecchi and Diogo Costa would offer different profiles, with Costa in particular having long been regarded as one of Europe’s stronger modern goalkeepers.

Maignan is the most logical name on the list. He would bring calm, reputation and authority.

The only question is cost and availability. Chelsea should not overpay just because Alonso wants experience, but if the deal is realistic, it could be one of the smartest moves of their summer.

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