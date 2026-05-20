Jarrod Bowen in action for West Ham against Newcastle (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

West Ham United will reportedly need to make as much as £100m from player sales if they’re relegated, with Jarrod Bowen attracting transfer interest.

The England international has had another strong individual campaign for the Hammers, weighing in with a total of 10 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

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West Ham would surely struggle to hold on to a talent like Bowen if they dropped down to the Championship, so this situation is said to have Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United on alert.

That’s according to a report from the Guardian, who explain that United are looking for more depth in attack, while Chelsea could even be tempted to break away from their policy of signing young players to bring in Bowen.

The 29-year-old also makes sense for Liverpool right now as they’re set to lose Mohamed Salah at the end of this season.

Jarrod Bowen transfer looks like one to watch

Bowen is a fine player on his day, even if he’s yet to prove himself at the very highest level, such as playing for a title-challenging club, or competing in the Champions League.

It may be that he’ll still get that chance, though, with West Ham facing a crisis if they cannot secure their Premier League survival.

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The Guardian report that WHUFC would likely need to raise as much as £100m in that scenario, so Bowen would surely be one of the first names out of the door.

It’s not yet clear how much he’d cost, but it seems obvious there’ll be interest in him, while he won’t be the only big name departing the London Stadium.

Which other West Ham stars could leave?

The Guardian also mention doubts over Mateus Fernandes, who has been linked with Arsenal, while Crysencio Summerville is also expected to be available.

Apart from that, this is not the most star-studded West Ham side, which perhaps explains their struggles this season, but one imagines some lower-mid-table teams would be ready to poach one or two others from this squad.

There is still the final day to come, though, and it’s not mathematically impossible for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side to overtake Tottenham and stay up.