30-year-old flop wants Man United return despite club's strong stance

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Andre Onana is expected to return to Manchester United this summer once his loan spell at Trabzonspor comes to an end.



According to BBC Sport, via Sky Sports, the Cameroon goalkeeper plans to report for pre-season at Old Trafford despite the fact United are still open to moving him on permanently.

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Onana’s situation is one of the more awkward ones at Man United.

He has spent the season in Turkey after losing his place early in the campaign, while Senne Lammens has since become United’s established No.1 after joining from Royal Antwerp late in the summer window.

Onana’s fall at United has been pretty dramatic. He arrived from Inter Milan in 2023 with a huge reputation as one of Europe’s best ball-playing goalkeepers, but his time in Manchester never fully settled.

Andre Onana struggling to perform for Man United

Mistakes, pressure and a difficult team environment made things tough, and by August he had lost his place to Altay Bayindir.

After that, United signed Lammens, who quickly impressed and became first choice.

That left Onana needing a fresh start, and Trabzonspor gave him that opportunity. His loan spell has been useful for him.

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He has played regularly, making 29 league appearances as Trabzonspor finished third and secured European qualification.

He is also expected to feature in Friday’s Turkish Cup final against Konyaspor, which could be his final game for the club before returning to England.

United return for pre-season in mid-July, with a friendly against Wrexham in Helsinki scheduled for July 18.

Onana is expected to be available because Cameroon are not involved in the World Cup this summer.

However, it is still unclear whether he will actually be included in the squad for that match or kept away from the main group while his future is sorted.

Onana has no future at Old Trafford

There is also competition and uncertainty in the goalkeeping department.

Lammens and Bayindir are both expected to be at the World Cup, while veteran Tom Heaton is close to signing a new one-year deal.

Radek Vitek’s future will also need a decision after an impressive loan spell at Bristol City.

Onana may need United to move him on just as much as United need clarity.

Going back to Old Trafford as a backup, or worse, being separated from the main group, would not help anyone.

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