Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on, during a pitch inspection. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the RB Leipzig attacker Antonio Nusa during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Football Insider, a move for Yan Diomande could be difficult, so they are prepared to look at alternatives. The Norwegian attacker has done reasonably well at the German club, and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition.

However, there is no doubt that Diomande would be a better option.

The Ivorian operates as the right-sided winger, and he could be the ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah, who has decided to leave the club in the summer. On the other hand, Nusa is a left-winger, and he will not be able to replace Salah. In addition to that, he could get in the way of Rio Ngumoha.

Ngumoha is a tremendous prospect with a bright future, and he needs regular opportunities in order to continue his development. Liverpool will not want to hamper his development by bringing in a player in his position.

It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to make a move for the Norwegian in the coming weeks.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for the 21-year-old. He is a young player with a lot of potential, and with the right guidance, he could develop into a key player for Liverpool. He has the technical attributes for English football, and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a deal.

Liverpool need to improve in the wide areas during the summer transfer window. They have looked quite predictable, going forward, and they need someone who can take on defenders and beat them in one-on-one situations.

Nusa has five goals and four assists to his name this season.