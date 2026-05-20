Ibrahima Konate celebrates with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing Lamine Camara from AS Monaco at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, the player will cost £40 million this summer. Liverpool needs more physicality and defensive steel in the middle of the park, and the 22-year-old Senegal International could be the ideal acquisition.

Pete O’Rourke claims: “I don’t think he will cost a huge fee. You’re probably looking at around £40million-plus for someone like Camara, who is under contract until 2029. “Let’s see what happens with any potential exits at Anfield, and then maybe then they might accelerate their interest in somebody like Camara.”

He has been excellent in Ligue 1, and he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League as well.

Liverpool have been using Ryan Gravenberch as a defensive midfielder, but the Netherlands International is better suited to central midfield. Signing Camara will allow Gravenberch to operate in his natural role. It would also help Liverpool tighten defensively.

The 22-year-old is excellent at winning the ball back for his team, and he will protect the backline as well.

The opportunity to play for Liverpool will be exciting for the youngster. The Senegal International will look to test himself at the highest level, and moving to the Premier League would be ideal for him at this stage of his career. Liverpool has the financial muscle to pay £40 million for him, and the player might be able to justify the investment in the long term.

Meanwhile, he is not the only Monaco player Liverpool are looking to sign this summer. They are also interested in signing the French International attacker, Magnes Akliouche.

It remains to be seen whether the French outfit is willing to sanction the departure of two players in one window.