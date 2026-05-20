Radu Dragusin of Tottenham Hotspur in action with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on March 15, 2026 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Lutsharel Geertruida has been linked with a permanent move to the Premier League in the summer, and multiple clubs are keen on him.

The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Sunderland from RB Leipzig, and the German club is willing to sanction his departure for €30 million. According to a report from SportsBoom, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the Dutch defender.

They could use more quality in the defensive unit, and the 25-year-old would be the ideal utility man. He can operate as a right back, a central defender, or a defensive midfielder. The opportunity to join a big club in the Premier League will be exciting for him.

He does not have a future at the German club, and returning to Leipzig does not make sense for him.

Tottenham and Liverpool have the financial muscle to pay the asking price for him, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to get the deal done. Both teams need to add more quality and depth to the defensive unit. The 25-year-old has shown his quality in the Premier League with Sunderland, and he has the ability to succeed at a higher level as well.

Geertruida is entering the peak years of his career, and he could easily justify the investment. He could prove to be a bargain at that price. Liverpool will be able to offer him European football next season, which could give them an edge over Tottenham. The London club is fighting for survival in the Premier League, and they will not be able to compete in Europe next year.

Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley have struggled with injury problems this season, and Liverpool need an alternative. The Netherlands star could be the ideal acquisition.