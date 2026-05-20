Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester United at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester United at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United are now stepping up their efforts to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Manchester United have intensified their interest in the 21-year-old central midfielder.

He could be on the move this summer, especially if West Ham United go down at the end of the season. They are 18th in the league table, and they will need Tottenham to lose the final game of the season and for them to win their match in hand to survive.

It is now a distinct possibility that they could be playing in the next season, and top players will want to leave the club. Fernandes has been outstanding in the Premier League, and he will not want to compete in the second division of English football. The opportunity to play for Manchester United will be exciting for him.

He would experience Champions League football with them and play alongside his compatriot, Bruno Fernandes, at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old is a phenomenal talent with a bright future, and he has already shown his quality in the Premier League. He will only improve with coaching and experience. He has all the tools to develop into a star for Manchester United.

They need more control and defensive cover in the middle of the park. The 21-year-old will help them control the game’s tempo. He is a hard-working player who will help out defensively as well.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham United can secure Premier League safety and hold onto their best players.

Manchester United have done well this season, and they need to plug the weaknesses in their team to close the gap with Arsenal and Manchester City. Signing a quality central trailer like Fernandes should be a priority for them.