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Manchester United are interested in signing the Botafogo midfielder Danilo during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from ESPN Brasil, Manchester United are monitoring the 17-year-old midfielder closely and they are looking to bring him in as a long-term replacement for Casemiro.

The Brazilian International has decided to leave the club in the summer, and they need to replace him properly. The 17-year-old is highly rated across South America, and he has a bright future. He could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Manchester United.

The player is now hoping to sort out his future before returning to play. He was recently dropped in the game against Corinthians, and the report claims that the player wants to join a European club, especially in England, where he can fight for major trophies.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to submit an offer for him in the coming weeks. He would be a long-term investment for them, and they could help him develop further.

Regular football in England could bring out the best in the player and help him fulfil his potential. Manchester United has a rich history of grooming young players. They could also help fulfil his potential. Meanwhile, clubs in Brazil are monitoring his situation. Manchester United might need to act quickly in order to win the race for his signature.

Back in April, reports emerged that Manchester United had already made contact to sign the player. He could cost around €40 million in the summer. Even though the asking price is quite high, the 17-year-old might be able to justify the investment in future. He is a promising young talent with a bright future ahead of himself.