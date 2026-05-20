Man United and Liverpool target Brazilian defender who wants Champions League football

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Gleison Bremer could become a name to watch this summer, with both Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly keeping tabs on the Juventus centre-back.



According to Gazetta dello Sport, the Brazilian is ready to think seriously about his future if Juventus miss out on Champions League football next season.

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Bremer is still under contract with Juventus until 2029, so this is not a situation where the Italian club are being forced into a cheap sale.

However, the mood around Turin has shifted. Juventus had previously been expected to demand around €70 million for the 29-year-old, but recent reports suggest that figure may now be lower, especially if the player pushes for a new challenge.

Gleison Bremer has impressed the top clubs

Bremer has been one of Juventus’ most reliable defenders since joining from Torino in 2022.

He is strong, aggressive, quick across the ground and very comfortable defending in physical battles. In many ways, he looks built for Premier League football.

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He is not the most glamorous name in Europe, but he is the type of centre-back managers trust because he does the basics well and gives the back line a serious presence.

That is probably why Man United and Liverpool are interested.

United need more stability in defence. They have had too many seasons where injuries, inconsistency and constant changes have made the back line feel unsettled.

A defender like Bremer would bring experience and authority immediately.

Liverpool’s interest also makes sense. Their defense needs refreshing, especially after a difficult season under Arne Slot.

Man United face competition from Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk is still important, but Liverpool have to think about the next version of their back line.

Bremer would not be a long-term project, he would be a ready-made signing who could help them compete straight away.

The Champions League factor is important. Bremer is 29, which means he is at the stage of his career where he will not want to spend prime years outside Europe’s biggest competition.

If Juventus cannot offer that platform, it becomes easier to understand why Premier League clubs are being encouraged.

There have also been reports that Bremer has a release clause around €58 million that can be activated during a short period in August, which may interest clubs who want to avoid long negotiations with Juventus.

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