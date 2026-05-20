Michael Carrick looks on during Manchester United vs Sunderland (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Alessandro Bastoni has been linked with a move away from Inter Milan at the end of the season, and Manchester United are now interested in signing him.

Barcelona were hoping to secure his signature, but they have not been able to get the deal done yet. Manchester United have now entered the race, and they are prepared to outmuscle Barcelona in the race for the Italian International.

Manchester United are looking to improve the defence, and the 27-year-old could be the ideal acquisition. According to reports from Spain, he could cost around €70 million, and Barcelona might struggle to afford him. They are going through financial difficulties, and they will not be able to compete with Manchester United financially.

The Red Devils have secured Champions League qualification, and they will look to plug the gaps in their team this summer. They will look to compete with top clubs next year, and they need elite players. Bastoni is one of the best defenders in Europe, and he could help Manchester United improve immensely.

At 27, he’s at the peak of his powers, and the €70 million asking price seems reasonable for a player of his quality and experience in today’s market. He should be able to justify the investment.

Meanwhile, he helped Inter Milan secure the league title this season, and he is a key player for them. They will not want to lose someone like him easily. It remains to be seen how they react if Manchester United come forward with a €70 million offer for him.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be exciting for the Italian international defender. Barcelona will be an attractive destination as well, but the deal looks unlikely for them due to financial constraints.