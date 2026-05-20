How Mikel Arteta celebrated Arsenal's title victory as he wasn't spotted with players in social media videos

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the fans at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spent part of the evening celebrating with his family before joining his players at a nightclub in Mayfair after the Premier League title was clinched last night.

Manchester City were held to a draw at Bournemouth yesterday, meaning they can no longer mathematically overtake the Gunners on the final day of the season.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

It’s a huge moment for Arsenal as they celebrate a first title victory in 22 years, and it’s the first of Arteta’s managerial career, so a big moment for him personally as well.

According to the Daily Mirror, Arteta followed the Bournemouth vs Man City game at home with his family, and later joined his team at the Tape Nightclub in Hanover Square.

Arsenal players celebrated at training ground

Arteta was not pictured in some of the footage of the players celebrating at the final whistle last night, which did the rounds on mainstream media and social media throughout the night.

Some of Arsenal’s players were even seen with fans around the Emirates Stadium at 5am, where there had been big celebrations from late last night into the morning.

Arteta did spend some time with his players, though, and everyone will surely agree they all deserve this moment to celebrate and soak it all in.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Arsenal can still make it a historic double

The season is not over yet, though, with Arsenal also preparing for a Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the month.

The Gunners have never won the competition before, and this is only their second ever appearance in the final, so it promises to be another huge moment in this memorable campaign.

And while Arsenal enjoyed their celebrations last night, they’ll now need to ensure they’re fully focused again for that huge upcoming game in Budapest.