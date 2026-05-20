Mohamed Salah is leaving Liverpool (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

We already know Mohamed Salah will be leaving Liverpool this summer, but I’ve received some interesting information about a surprise next destination for the Egyptian superstar.

Salah, as I understand it, is really keen to continue playing at the highest level, which may pave the way for a move to Fenerbahce.

This story was first published on the Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for exclusive ad-free content straight to your inbox!

Sources in the industry are still also talking up strong interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, with Al Nassr particularly keen. Al Hilal, Al Ahli, and Al Qadsiah are also all interested, though previous talks with Al Ittihad are now understood to be on hold.

Salah could make huge money if he moves to Saudi, with clubs there ready to offer the 33-year-old a staggering $30m a year, plus a $20m signing-on bonus.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Mohamed Salah gives green light to Fenerbahce transfer

Still, my understanding is there is concrete interest from Fenerbahce, and that Salah himself appears to be ready to give a green light to the move.

My sources tell me there has been an “informal offer” made to Salah during initial talks, with the Liverpool star indicating he’d be prepared to accept a salary in the region of €12-13m a year in order to keep on playing in Europe.

Salah has not necessarily entirely ruled out Saudi yet, but his priority is to continue with an ambitious sporting project, as he feels he’s not done at this level just yet.

“Salah is hugely ambitious, at the moment I don’t see him going to Saudi,” one source explained. “Fenerbahce have had some initial talks and it’s looking positive.”

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Other sources confirmed this, and although it’s still early, it’s looking likely that we could see Salah continuing his career in Turkey.

Can Salah shine at Fenerbahce?

Salah has struggled with Liverpool this season, as it looks like age is clearly catching up with him at last.

Still, it’s easy to imagine he could extend his top-level career in a slightly weaker league, though a move to Fenerbahce would also present him with a chance to play in the Champions League.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, but a lot of top players have done well with spells in Turkish football late on in their careers.

One imagines Salah could spend a year or two continuing at this level before perhaps moving to Saudi after that, but it’s also surely the case that Saudi clubs will continue to push really hard to win the race for his signature this summer.