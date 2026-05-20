(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Paulo Dybala could finally get the Premier League move he has spoken about for years, with the Argentine forward open to playing in England this summer if he leaves Roma.



The 32-year-old is approaching the end of his contract in Italy, and while Roma remain hopeful of keeping him, his future is still not fully settled.

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Dybala’s situation is delicate. Sky Sports News has reported that he would be open to a Premier League move, while Roma are still in talks over a renewal and believe they can convince him to stay.

Boca Juniors are also interested in bringing him back to Argentina, which adds another emotional option to the mix.

Mundo Albiceleste also reported that Dybala is open to England if he does not renew with Roma.

Dybala’s contract situation is what makes this story interesting. He is not a normal free agent.

Dybala has been highly successful in Serie A

This is a player who has spent years at the top level with Juventus and Roma, won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, and still has the kind of technical quality that can decide matches.

The issue, as always with Dybala, is fitness. His talent has never been in doubt.

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The problem is that injuries have repeatedly interrupted his rhythm.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Dybala has had an injury-hit campaign and underwent knee surgery in March, which kept him out for nearly four months.

He also admitted uncertainty over his Roma future, saying the derby against Lazio could be his final home match for the club.

That is probably why a Premier League move has never quite happened before.

Clubs in England have looked at him in the past, especially when he left Juventus, but the combination of wages, injury record and physical demands made teams hesitate.

The attacker has a big decision to make this summer

The Premier League is fast, intense and unforgiving, and Dybala would need the right environment to succeed there.

Still, the appeal is obvious. Even at 32, Dybala remains a classy footballer.

He plays between the lines, creates chances, manipulates space and has the left foot to unlock tight games.

For a Premier League club looking for creativity without paying a transfer fee, he could be a fascinating short-term option.

Roma, though, are not out of the picture. Recent reports in Italy suggest talks over a one-year extension are still alive, although likely on reduced wages compared to his current deal.

Chiesa di Totti, citing Italian sources, reported that Roma have been discussing a lower fixed salary with performance-related bonuses.

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