Pep Guardiola decides what to do next as he edges closer to Man City departure

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City chapter looks like it is coming to an end, and his next step may not be another club job.



According to Sport, Guardiola is expected to take a year-long sabbatical after leaving City before returning to coaching at international level.

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The situation is still not fully official from Guardiola himself. He has refused to publicly confirm his exit, insisting that discussions must take place with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak and chief executive Ferran Soriano before anything is formally announced.

However, reports in England say he has already informed Man City’s players that he intends to leave after the final game of the season.

If this really is the end, it closes one of the most dominant managerial eras English football has ever seen.

Pep Guardiola has been a huge success at Man City

Guardiola arrived at City in 2016 and completely changed the standards of the Premier League.

His teams did not just win trophies; they changed how many clubs wanted to play.

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Possession, pressing, inverted full-backs, technical centre-backs, control in midfield, so many modern Premier League trends have Guardiola’s fingerprints all over them.

Reuters described Guardiola’s City reign as an “era-defining decade,” noting that he won 15 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and the club’s first Champions League.

That record makes it easy to understand why taking a break now would make sense. Guardiola’s style of management is intense.

He lives every detail, every training session and every tactical adjustment. After ten years at one club, a sabbatical feels less like a luxury and more like a reset.

The national-team angle is also interesting. Guardiola has already won almost everything in club football with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Man City.

Spaniard wants to test himself in international management

International management would offer him a very different challenge. Instead of coaching players every day, he would have to build ideas in shorter windows, deal with tournaments, and manage emotions in a completely different environment.

That could appeal to him. He has often been linked with international jobs, especially Brazil, Spain and England, although nothing concrete has been confirmed yet.

A year away would allow him to watch the game from distance, recharge mentally and wait for the right national-team opportunity rather than jumping straight into another exhausting club project.

Winning a World Cup or European Championship would silence the only remaining argument some critics still use against him.

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