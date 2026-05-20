Pep Guardiola exit could lead to crucial Man City star leaving the club for Real Madrid

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Rodri’s future at Manchester City is suddenly becoming one of the biggest stories of the summer.



According to Marca, the 29-year-old midfielder would be keen on a move to Real Madrid if the opportunity becomes serious, and that willingness could make negotiations much easier for the Spanish giants.

Rodri still has a contract with Manchester City until 2027, so this is not a simple free-transfer situation.

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City remain in a strong position, but the mood around the club has changed dramatically because Pep Guardiola is widely expected to leave after a decade in charge.

Pep Guardiola expected to leave Man City soon

Guardiola has publicly refused to fully confirm his departure, saying he still needs to speak with Khaldoon Al Mubarak and Ferran Soriano, but reports claim he has already informed the City squad of his decision.

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Real Madrid’s interest in Rodri makes total sense. They are preparing for a new era under Jose Mourinho, and defensive midfield is one of the positions they want to strengthen.

Mourinho’s teams have always relied on control, discipline and players who understand how to manage big matches. Rodri fits that perfectly.

He is not just a ball-winner. He is the player who sets the rhythm, protects the defence, keeps possession under pressure and gives a team authority in midfield.

At Man City, he has been one of Guardiola’s most important players. When Rodri plays, City usually look calmer and more complete. When he is missing, the difference is obvious.

Rodri could consider his future at Etihad Stadium

That is why this situation is so interesting. If Guardiola leaves, Rodri may start to ask whether the project still feels the same.

City are also expected to lose other senior figures, including Bernardo Silva, which could make the dressing room feel very different next season.

Reports in Spain have suggested that Guardiola’s departure could encourage Real Madrid to test City’s resolve, especially if Rodri is genuinely open to the move.

City would obviously prefer to renew him, but if he does not extend, they may face a difficult decision rather than risk his value dropping further.

Rodri is 29, Spanish, already a Ballon d’Or winner, and has won almost everything at club level in England. If he ever wants to play for Real Madrid, this might be the perfect moment.

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