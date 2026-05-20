Emergency talks: Man City to clarify Pep Guardiola situation with statement in 48 hours

Pep Guardiola reacts after Manchester City's draw with Bournemouth (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is widely expected to leave the club this summer, but it could now be that they will try to change his mind.

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According to a team of journalists on X, Man City are now planning emergency talks to try to persuade Guardiola to U-turn on his future and stay at the Etihad Stadium.

The Spanish tactician has been a huge success at City, winning six Premier League titles, the Champions League, and numerous other major honours since taking over back in the summer of 2016.

Manchester City to try to keep Pep Guardiola

A lot has been written about Guardiola’s future in the last few days, with BBC Sport among the sources to claim that he definitely will be stepping down to be replaced by former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca.

Still, it could also be that MCFC will try to turn this around, with nothing officially confirmed yet by the club or the manager himself, but with a statement perhaps set to come within the next 48 hours.

“Exclusive: Pep Guardiola emergency talks. This morning, Manchester City owners had some serious last-minute emergency talks with Pep Guardiola, trying to convince him to stick around for another season,” the journalist team wrote.

“It’s was intense. Just last week, Pep dropped the bombshell that he wanted to leave. Now, the club is scrambling, hoping for a miracle that he might change his mind. They’re set to release a statement in the next 48 hours to clarify his plans, but honestly, it’s looking more likely that Pep will be heading out the door unless the unthinkable happens.”

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What next for Manchester City?

Even if nothing has been officially announced yet, it seems likely that Guardiola has already made up his mind to leave, with a deal for Maresca also more or less all in place.

You can never rule out a late change of heart, though, especially from a slightly unpredictable character like Guardiola.

We’ve also famously seen this before from legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who had planned to retire in 2002 before changing his mind and staying on until 2013.

It will be interesting to see if City can keep hold of Guardiola, but it might also be that the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss is ready for a change after a challenging season.

Despite winning the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, City were yesterday beaten to the Premier League title by Arsenal after their 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.