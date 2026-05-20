Report: Man United identify Dortmund player to add depth to wide position

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly looking at Borussia Dortmund full-back Julian Ryerson as they plan their defensive options for the summer.



According to Sky Germany, United are interested in the Norwegian international, but this is not a simple case of adding another player to the squad.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The move would most likely depend on Noussair Mazraoui leaving Old Trafford first.

Diogo Dalot is viewed as United’s clear first-choice right-back, and the club are looking for someone who can provide proper cover and competition.

Ryerson has been identified as a possible option, but Dortmund are not actively trying to sell him.

Man United consider signing Dortmund’s Ryerson

He is under contract until 2028, and Sky Germany reports that Borussia Dortmund are happy with him, meaning any bid would likely need to be worth more than €30 million before they even consider a sale.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Ryerson is not the kind of signing that would instantly dominate headlines, but he is exactly the sort of player managers tend to appreciate.

He is reliable, hard-working, tactically disciplined and capable of playing on both sides of defense.

That versatility is useful, especially for a team that wants to compete in the Premier League and Europe.

United’s interest makes sense because Dalot has become such an important player that they need to protect him from burnout.

A long season with Champions League football requires depth, and United cannot afford to rely on one player for every major game.

If Mazraoui leaves, the gap becomes obvious, and Ryerson would be a very practical replacement.

The Dortmund defender has also added more end product to his game.

Ryerson is known as an attacking full-back

Reports around the German market have highlighted his strong assist numbers this season, with The Peoples Person citing 18 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

That kind of output shows he is not just a defensive full-back. He can get forward, deliver balls into the box and help create chances from wide areas.

Still, the price is important. Spending over €30 million on a player who would initially arrive as a back-up to Dalot is not a small decision.

Man United have bigger areas to address, especially in midfield and attack, so they need to be careful with how they use their budget.

United should only move if they first clear space in the squad. If Mazraoui leaves, Ryerson could be a reliable and useful addition behind Dalot.

If not, the money would probably be better spent elsewhere.

Liverpool and Man United battle for 18-G/A French sensation after WC selection