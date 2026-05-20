Rio Ferdinand gives Arsenal their flowers and it shows how far Arteta's team has come

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Rio Ferdinand reacting to Arsenal’s Premier League title win is the kind of moment that shows how big this achievement really is.



This is not just Arsenal fans celebrating among themselves. Even former rivals are now having to acknowledge what Mikel Arteta’s team have done.

For years, Arsenal were used as the punchline. Rival supporters joked about them falling short, lacking mentality, celebrating small wins and never quite getting over the line.

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But after finally winning their first Premier League title in 22 years, that old narrative has been smashed.

Ferdinand’s message felt like a rival giving respect, even if there was a bit of humour in it.

Rio Ferdinand praises Arsenal over league win

And honestly, that is probably what makes it better. Arsenal have not just won the league, they have forced people who spent years laughing at them to admit that this team is serious.

This is what Ferdinand posted on his X account:

Shout out Arsenal fans…

Years of mockery… nearly men!

Tonight, sealed it.@Evra where’s your apology 😂😂😂 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 19, 2026

This title means more because of the journey. Arsenal did not just suddenly appear at the top.

Arteta has had to build this squad through pressure, criticism and plenty of uncomfortable moments.

There were times when fans questioned whether he was the right man. There were doubts about the signings, doubts about the tactics, doubts about whether the players had enough personality to handle a real title race.

But this season, Arsenal answered those questions properly. They showed consistency, maturity and a level of control that has been missing from the club for a long time.

Gunners showed elite mentality this season

Even when the title race became tense, they did not completely collapse. That is the biggest difference between this Arsenal and some of the previous versions.

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In the past, one bad result could feel like the start of a meltdown. This time, they kept finding ways to recover.

That is why Ferdinand’s reaction matters. Coming from a Manchester United legend, it carries a different weight.

United and Arsenal had one of the fiercest rivalries in Premier League history. Ferdinand played in an era when United and Arsenal absolutely hated losing to each other.

So when someone from that side of the rivalry gives Arsenal credit, it feels like a proper sign of respect.

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