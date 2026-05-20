Roberto De Zerbi (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Brighton midfielder Matt O’Riley has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season, and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on him.

Roberto De Zerbi is hoping to sign the 25-year-old Denmark International, and he will cost £35 million.

According to a report from German publication Fussball Daten, Tottenham are prepared to “complete the formalities” to get the deal done. He has also been linked to clubs like Atletico Madrid.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can wrap up the move quickly. They have had a disappointing season, and they will look to get back on track next season. Signing the right players will help them improve.

The 25-year-old central midfielder will add creativity, drive and technical ability in the middle of the park. He could prove to be the ideal partner for players like Conor Gallagher and Pape Matar Sarr. The player has scored twice this season and has six assists.

The opportunity to join the north London club could be exciting for the 25-year-old. He is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to join a bigger club. Tottenham have had a disappointing season, but they are one of the biggest clubs in the country, and they could be fighting for trophies next season. They have a quality manager and multiple top players at their disposal.

With a few intelligent additions, they could bounce back strongly and compete towards the top end of the table again.

£35 million seems like a reasonable valuation for a player like him, and he could justify the investment in future. He is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact at Tottenham.