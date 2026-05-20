Two Arsenal players named who face losing out on Premier League winners' medal

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Arsenal have finally ended their long wait for a Premier League title, but not every player in Mikel Arteta’s squad is automatically guaranteed a winner’s medal.



That might sound strange when football is a squad game, but Premier League rules are pretty clear: a player must make at least five league appearances in a title-winning season to be guaranteed a medal.

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That requirement used to be 10 appearances before it was reduced.

Arsenal are officially champions for the first time since 2004 after Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth ended the title race.

The Gunners will lift the trophy after their final league game against Crystal Palace, but behind the celebrations, the medal situation creates an interesting little subplot.

Arsenal goalkeeper to miss out on a winners’ medal

The most high-profile player at risk of missing out automatically is Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to Sport Bible.

The Spanish goalkeeper joined Arsenal from Chelsea for around £5 million and has played 11 times this season, but most of those appearances have come in cup competitions.

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In the Premier League, he has not featured at all because David Raya has been ever-present in goal and has gone on to win the Golden Glove.

That puts Arsenal in an unusual position. Kepa has clearly been part of the squad, has trained all season, has travelled with the team and has contributed behind the scenes.

But because he has not played in the league, he does not meet the automatic medal requirement.

Another name mentioned is 16-year-old defender Marli Salmon. He has played four times across all competitions, but none of those appearances have come in the Premier League.

That means he also does not qualify automatically. For a young player, that is not exactly a disaster.

Simply being around a title-winning squad at 16 is already a huge experience. But it still shows how strict the medal rules can be.

The Premier League gives champions 40 medals, and clubs can distribute them to players, the manager and officials as they see fit.

However, every player who has made at least five league appearances must receive one first.

Gunners can request additional medals

Additional medals beyond the allocated number need Premier League Board approval and are generally only granted in specific circumstances.

He may not have played in the league, but backup goalkeepers are part of the dressing room every day. They push the No.1, prepare seriously, keep standards high and are always one injury away from being needed.

Kepa should be recognised if possible. Arsenal’s success has been built on the full squad, not only the players who appeared every week.

A Premier League medal would be a fair reward for being part of the group that finally brought the title back to North London.

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