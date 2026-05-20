(Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images)

Youri Tielemans has just scored an absolute screamer to give Aston Villa the lead against German side Freiburg in the Europa League final.

Tielemans has often stepped up on the big occasions and he has certainly done so tonight with a stunning volley.

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It’s a goal straight from the training ground as a well rehearsed corner is executed perfectly.

The corner is taken short to Morgan Rogers who puts in a flighted ball in towards the emptty space inside the penalty area where the former Leicester star made the run in to score a magnificent first time volley past the goalkeeper.

It’s a goal worth winning any cup final!

Watch below:

Sensational from Youri Tielemans ? An absolute rocket to give Aston Villa the lead in the Europa League final ? ? TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/zOZAIDXLKg — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 20, 2026

Tielemans continues reputation for incredible Cup final goals

This spectacular strike only cements Tielemans’ reputation as a man for the grandest stages.

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Football fans will instantly remember his knack for the spectacular from his time at Leicester City, where he netted one of the most iconic goals in recent FA Cup history.

In the 2021 FA Cup Final against Chelsea, the Belgian midfielder unleashed a ferocious, 30-yard thunderbolt into the top corner to secure a historic 1-0 victory and the trophy for the Foxes.

Tonight’s technical brilliance on the volley against Freiburg proves once again that when the pressure is highest and the lights are brightest, Tielemans has the unique ability to produce moments of pure magic.