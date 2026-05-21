Sources: Latest on Arsenal transfer plans, outgoings, and three new contracts

Jurrien Timber applauds the Arsenal fans (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Arsenal are not standing still after winning the Premier League title, with some big-name transfer targets in mind for the summer, and some key contracts set to be sorted out.

The aim is that one major deal could be completed even before the start of this summer’s 2026 World Cup, with talks already at an advanced stage.

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That deal is for Gunners defender Jurrien Timber, who looks to be the first in line to be rewarded with fresh terms, with his current deal due to expire in 2028.

This is no surprise, with talks heading in a positive direction since beginning back in October, despite some Bayern Munich interest in Timber, as I reported at the time.

What else is on the agenda at Arsenal this summer?