Sources: Latest on Arsenal transfer plans, outgoings, and three new contracts

Arsenal are not standing still after winning the Premier League title, with some big-name transfer targets in mind for the summer, and some key contracts set to be sorted out.
The aim is that one major deal could be completed even before the start of this summer’s 2026 World Cup, with talks already at an advanced stage.
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That deal is for Gunners defender Jurrien Timber, who looks to be the first in line to be rewarded with fresh terms, with his current deal due to expire in 2028.
This is no surprise, with talks heading in a positive direction since beginning back in October, despite some Bayern Munich interest in Timber, as I reported at the time.
What else is on the agenda at Arsenal this summer?
Regardless of what the outcome of the title race had been, it was always the plan to award manager Mikel Arteta with a bumper new contract. The Spanish tactician is set for a pay rise to make him one of the highest paid coaches in world football, whilst extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium beyond his current deal, which expires in 2027
Declan Rice set for new deal
Similarly to Timber, things have been looking good for a new contract for Declan Rice at Arsenal, despite no major hurry as he’s also on a deal until 2028. My understanding is that it’s not quite as advanced as Timber, but initial talks have taken place and have been very positive, so it could happen soon.
Arsenal eye attacking reinforcements
Even if Arsenal will feel their spending on new attacking players like Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze last summer ultimately did the job to deliver them the title, there’s still a recognition that it’s the one area that could really do with improvement. Julian Alvarez and Eli Junior Kroupi are the main two names being mentioned to me at the moment for that area of the squad.
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Outgoings planned
It could also be a major summer of departures at the Emirates, with my previous information being that big names like Ben White, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Martinelli are likely to be able to leave if the right offers come in.
Arsenal need to balance the books after last summer’s spending spree, so there will likely be some trimming down of the squad, plus the addition of one or two big signings rather than the same kind of emphasis on depth that we saw from the Gunners last summer.
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