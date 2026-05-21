***LEFT IMAGE***Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE *** Michael Carrick, Interim Manager of Manchester United looks on. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing the Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

According to a report from Correio da Manha, the two Premier League clubs are leading the race for his signature, and he could cost around £34 million. The player has a release clause set at double that, but the Portuguese club is willing to sell him for a more reasonable price.

Hjulmand has been an excellent performer for Sporting CP, and he could prove to be a very handy option for Arsenal and Manchester United.

The 26-year-old Denmark International is a defensive midfielder who will help break up opposition attacks and control the tempo of the game from deep.

Arsenal need someone like him, and he could be the ideal upgrade on Christian Norgaard. They have won the Premier League title this season, and they will look to build on it and further improve the team so they can dominate English football.

Hjulmand will add more physicality and defensive steel in the middle of the park for Mikel Arteta.

On the other hand, Manchester United need a replacement for Casemiro. The Brazilian has decided to leave the club, and they will need to find a quality alternative. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the 26-year-old to join the club. He is a boyhood Arsenal fan with a tattoo of the Gunners. If there is an attractive proposal on the table from Arsenal, he could be tempted to join them instead.

Meanwhile, the £34 million asking price is reasonable for a player of his quality and experience. He could prove to be a bargain at that price.