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Arsenal have managed to win the Premier League title after 22 years, and they are now focusing on winning the UEFA Champions League final against PSG later this month.

After that, the club will focus on agreeing new contracts with key players and their manager, Mikel Arteta, as CaughtOffside’s Mark Brus reported earlier today.

Arteta has done an impressive job at Arsenal, and it is no surprise that they are looking to keep him at the club for the long term. It is fair to assume that the Spanish manager will commit his long-term future to the club.

He has put together a formidable project at the North London club, and there is no reason for him to move on. He will look to improve the team further and dominate English football in the coming seasons.

On the other hand, key players like Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are likely to be offered lucrative contracts after an impressive season. Both players want to continue with Arsenal, and it is fair to assume that an agreement will eventually be reached.

Fabrizio Romano has informed CaughtOffside: “Arsenal are working on a new contract. It’s going to be one of the priorities after the Champions League final, of course, not for now. Now the focus is on the pitch after the Premier League title. It’s time to focus on the Champions League. “But then Mikel Arteta will resume talks with Arsenal over a new contract with a pay rise. And so the expectation is for Arteta to get a new contract done at Arsenal after the Champions League final. It could take some time, of course. There are some holidays, and there is some free time. But then Mikel Arteta plans to continue with Arsenal again, the club giving him a pay rise. “And then Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, the next two players who will discuss a new contract at Arsenal. There are conversations ongoing. The club is, I would say, obviously very happy with both of them. Talks are already ongoing, and my understanding is that both players are more than happy at Arsenal and happy to eventually continue.”

With clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City going through a period of transition, this is a golden opportunity for Arsenal to dominate the Premier League and win Major trophies in the upcoming seasons as well. For that to happen, they need to keep their best players and maintain stability in the project. Keeping their key players and tying down the manager to a long-term deal would be a masterstroke.