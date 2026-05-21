Arsenal receive major boost ahead of Champions League final against PSG

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Arsenal have received a timely fitness boost at the perfect point of their season, with Mikel Merino returning to full training ahead of the final Premier League match against Crystal Palace and the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.



The mood around Arsenal could hardly be better. Mikel Arteta’s side have already been confirmed as Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years after Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, and they will lift the trophy after Sunday’s trip to Selhurst Park.

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They also have the chance to complete a historic double when they face PSG in the Champions League final on May 30.

Merino’s return is a big moment because he has been missing since late January but his come back has now come as a major boost to the Gunners, according to insider HandofArsenal on X.

Mikel Merino has been out of action for four months

The midfielder had been out for around four months after undergoing surgery on a stress fracture in his right foot.

He is now back with the main group at Arsenal’s Sobha Realty Training Centre and could even be involved against Crystal Palace this weekend.

That matters for Arsenal because the squad is now entering the most delicate part of the campaign.

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The league title is already secured, so Sunday’s match against Palace is not about pressure or points anymore.

It is about rhythm, celebration and avoiding unnecessary injuries before the biggest European game in the club’s modern history.

Merino may not be thrown straight into a major role, but having him available again gives Arteta another experienced option.

He brings control, physical presence and intelligence in midfield.

In a Champions League final, even a 20-minute cameo from a player like that could be valuable.

Gunners are carefully managing their players

Finals are often decided by small details, and Arsenal will want every possible option ready.

There was also some caution around other key players. Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and David Raya were not part of the main training group, instead working separately.

However, the club have reportedly played down concerns that those players trained individually in the gym rather than being treated as major injury worries.

That approach makes complete sense. Arsenal have already done the hard work in the Premier League. Arteta does not need to take risks with his most important players now.

Saka, Saliba and Raya are all crucial to Arsenal’s Champions League hopes, so managing their workload is just common sense.

The only notable absentee was Max Dowman, but that one comes with a very normal explanation: the teenager is in the middle of his GCSE exam week.

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