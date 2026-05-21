(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to sign the Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders during the summer transfer window.

The Netherlands international has struggled for regular gametime in recent months, and Arsenal are prepared to provide him with an exit route. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester City could consider selling the player for around £45 million.

The 27-year-old has shown his quality with AC Milan in the past, and he made an impressive start to life in the Premier League as well. There is no doubt that he could be a very useful player in the right team.

Arsenal could use more control in the middle of the park, and the 27-year-old would be an upgrade on Christian Norgaard. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay the asking price for him. The Netherlands international will want to compete at a high-level and fight for major trophies. Arsenal could be the ideal move for him. They have won the Premier League title this season and could go on to win the UEFA Champions League as well.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will make an offer to sign the player in the coming weeks. Along with the London club, Juventus and AC Milan are monitoring his situation. In the Premier League, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the player. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

The midfielder needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and he will look to sort out his future quickly. Reijnders has 15 goal contributions this season and has played just over 1,500 minutes in the Premier League.