New club enters Bernardo Silva race despite his dream to play for Barcelona

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Bernardo Silva’s next move is turning into one of the most interesting free-transfer stories of the summer.



The Manchester City captain is set to leave the Etihad when his contract expires, and Atletico Madrid have now joined the list of clubs trying to position themselves for his signature.

Sky Sports News says Atletico are another side in the mix for Bernardo, while Barcelona and Juventus have already been known admirers.

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MLS and Saudi Pro League clubs have also been linked, but one source has suggested Bernardo’s dream is still to play for Barcelona.

The Portuguese midfielder has not made a final decision yet.

Bernardo Silva has been a legend for Man City

Bernardo leaving Man City is a huge moment. He has spent nine seasons at the club, winning six Premier League titles and the Champions League, while becoming one of Pep Guardiola’s most trusted players.

City assistant Pep Lijnders confirmed in April that Bernardo would leave when his deal expires, describing him as a unique player who cannot simply be replaced by someone with the same profile.

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That is exactly why so many clubs are interested. Bernardo may be 31, but he still offers intelligence, control, work rate and big-game experience.

He can play wide, centrally, as a No.10, or deeper in midfield. He is not the sort of player who relies purely on pace, so his game should age better than many attackers.

Atletico Madrid’s interest is particularly interesting because Diego Simeone’s team could use a player with Bernardo’s brain.

Atletico enter intense race for the Portuguese icon

Atletico have often been associated with aggression, structure and defensive discipline, but they also need more technical calm in possession.

Bernardo could give them that. He would help them keep the ball better, manage difficult moments and bring elite experience to a squad that may be reshaped this summer.

Marca has reported that Atletico see Bernardo as a potential replacement for Antoine Griezmann because of his leadership, versatility and tactical intelligence.

The same report also notes that his salary could be an issue, with Bernardo likely needing to accept a lower wage than he earned at Man City if he moves to Spain.

Barcelona, though, remain the romantic option. Bernardo has been linked with them for years, and stylistically, it is easy to see why.

His close control, passing angles and ability to play between lines feel very Barcelona. Juventus also have a strong case, especially if they can offer him a central role and a serious contract.

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