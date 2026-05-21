Chaos opens transfer door for Man United to sign midfielder after scouting report

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Southampton midfielder Shea Charles ahead of the summer transfer window.



According to The Daily Mirror, United recently sent scouts to watch the Northern Ireland international, who has impressed with his performances in the Championship and FA Cup this season.

Charles’ situation has become even more interesting because of the chaos surrounding Southampton.

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The club were expelled from the Championship play-offs after admitting to spying on opponents’ training sessions, with the FA now launching its own investigation.

Southampton are going through a crisis

Southampton have also been hit with a four-point deduction for next season, while Middlesbrough have taken their place in the play-off final against Hull City.

Charles has quietly become one of Southampton’s most valuable young players.

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He is 22, already experienced at international level with Northern Ireland, and has the kind of profile that bigger clubs like: tall, athletic, disciplined and comfortable in midfield battles.

He can play as a holding midfielder, step into defence if needed, and give a team more physical presence in the middle of the pitch.

Man United’s interest makes sense. Michael Carrick is expected to reshape his midfield this summer, and the club have been linked with several names, from Elliot Anderson to Sandro Tonali.

But not every signing can cost £70 million or £100 million. United also need clever squad additions, players who can improve depth, compete for minutes and grow into bigger roles.

Man United have alreaydy scouted the midfielder

That is where Charles comes in. Reports have suggested he could be available for around £20 million, which is not a huge fee in today’s market for a young British-based midfielder with Championship experience and international caps.

Man United scouts have reportedly monitored him as part of a plan to add a third midfield option at a more affordable price.

Southampton’s situation may also influence the player’s thinking. Missing out on the play-off final in such dramatic circumstances is a massive blow, not just financially but emotionally.

The Guardian reported that players were left furious after losing the chance to compete for promotion because of the spying scandal.

If Charles had been planning to stay and push for the Premier League with Southampton, this punishment could change the mood completely.

Terms agreed: Attacker moves closer to Man United exit but transfer fee remains unsettled