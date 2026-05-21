Xabi Alonso looks on during Real Madrid's defeat against Manchester City (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to bring in a quality striker at the end of the season, and they have identified Igor Thiago as a target.

The 24-year-old Brazilian International has done quite well for Brentford, with 25 goals in all competitions. He could prove to be a major upgrade on Liam Delap at Chelsea.

The Chelsea striker has found the back of the net just once this season, and they need an upgrade on him. Thiago would be an excellent option for the Blues, and he could form a solid partnership with Joao Pedro.

Chelsea have been overly dependent on Pedro this season. They need more quality in the attacking unit. They will hope to return to the UEFA Champions League next season and will look to fight for trophies as well.

Thiago has shown his quality in the Premier League with Brentford, and he could be keen to take the next step by joining a bigger club. The move to Chelsea would be ideal for him.

If he manages to impress at the London club, it could help him cement his place in the Brazilian national team as well.

Meanwhile, the report from FussballDaten claims that the player will cost around €80 million. The newly appointed Chelsea manager, Xabi Alonso, rates the player highly and has urged Chelsea to get the deal done. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to break the Bank for the Brazilian.

Thiago is at the peak of his career, and he could justify the investment in the coming seasons.

It has been a disappointing season for Chelsea, and they will look to get back on track next year. They should look to invest in the attacking unit this summer. A reliable finisher and quality winger could make a big difference for them in the final third.