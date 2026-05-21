Jose Mourinho looks on (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

If Jose Mourinho gets the Real Madrid job as expected, it could lead to a change to Eduardo Camavinga’s transfer situation this summer.

The France international has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu in recent times, with the feeling being that he was no longer in Real Madrid’s plans.

Indeed, well-placed sources had informed us that clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal had been offered Camavinga‘s services, while a report from TEAMtalk stated that the player was unhappy with his situation in the Spanish capital.

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Now, however, it seems that Mourinho’s arrival as manager could lead to Camavinga being kept around, according to Fichajes.

Eduardo Camavinga faces interesting transfer decision

It seems Mourinho has already made detailed plans about what he wants his Madrid squad to look like, with Camavinga seen as a key figure he doesn’t want to lose.

The 23-year-old is undoubtedly a fine player who has done well for much of his time in La Liga, with his ability to play a few different positions also surely an advantage.

However, if Camavinga can get the chance to try a new challenge with Liverpool or Arsenal, perhaps he should take it.

It could be a risk sticking around at Real for much longer, even if Mourinho is seemingly planning to make more use of him.

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This isn’t an easy call, and one imagines it will be some time before we see Camavinga coming to a final decision on his future.

It also remains to be seen, of course, how much control Mourinho will actually have if he returns to Los Blancos.

The Portuguese tactician will no doubt want some say over how his squad looks, but it is increasingly the case in the modern game that there are multiple decision-makers such as sporting directors and club presidents who can overrule managers.