Manchester United corner flag at Old Trafford (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho could reportedly see a potential transfer return to Borussia Dortmund fall through.

The 26-year-old is coming towards the end of a season-long loan spell at Aston Villa, but his lack of impact there could mean he has to find a new club this summer.

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And although Dortmund were seemingly in the mix to sign Sancho for a third spell, it now looks like that won’t be happening, according to Sport Bild.

One surprise reason for this is that Dortmund are unsure about paying a transfer fee for Sancho, who could end up getting a contract extension at Old Trafford.

Although the former England international had been coming towards the end of his Man Utd deal making him a free agent this summer, the club could take up the option to extend that by one more year so they can make money from selling him.

Borussia Dortmund have Jadon Sancho concern

Perhaps if Sancho were available on a free, BVB would be willing to gamble on him, but his dip in form means paying a fee for him looks too risky.

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Sport Bild’s report suggests there are serious internal concerns at Dortmund about whether or not Sancho can get back to his best again.

The player had a superb spell at Dortmund as a youngster, making a name for himself in the Bundesliga before earning his big move to United in 2021.

Sancho flopped with the Red Devils, though, and ended up returning to Dortmund on loan for the second half of the 2023/24 season.

Once again, Sancho really looked at home in that famous yellow and black kit, though his form suffered again with a loan spell at Chelsea, and then this season at Villa.

United would surely do well to just give up on Sancho now and let him leave for free rather than keeping this under-performing player with high wages on their books for another season.