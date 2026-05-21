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Jamie Carragher has slammed Tottenham players Pedro Porro and Richarlison for cheating during matches.

Tottenham were in action against Chelsea recently, and the Sky Sports commentator revealed that some players tend to go down easily, even when there is no serious contact. He named Porro as one such player.

Carragher said (h/t Chelsea Chronicle): “I mentioned this about Mac Allister at Liverpool a few weeks ago. And we’ve seen it a lot in this game with Porro, we’ve seen it with Cucurella. “The number of cheats and players going down when there’s nothing wrong with them is a joke in the Premier League. Just touches him in his face and he goes down, absolutely nothing wrong with him.”

The former Liverpool defender went on to claim that Tottenham striker Richarlison has attendance to go down without any real contact as well.

His comments are unlikely to go down well with Tottenham fans, but there is no doubt that a number of players have been heavily criticised for their tendency to force officials into decisions by going to the ground at the slightest contact.

Diving in modern football has been a major problem in recent years, and Carragher can hardly be blamed for his comments.

The former Liverpool defender went on to criticise Marc Cucurella and Alexis Mac Allister as players who tend to make the most out of any contact by diving.

Meanwhile, Tottenham were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea in the Premier League game, and they are now 17th in the league table. They need to win the final match of the season in order to stay up. It remains to be seen whether they can get their act together and produce a strong performance.