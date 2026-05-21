John Stones celebrates with his Man City teammates (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester City defender John Stones is reportedly being considered as a summer transfer window target for Bayern Munich.

We first reported on this in February, with Bayern understood to already be working behind the scenes on signing Stones, even if things were still at an early stage.

We were recently given info on Stones again in the last few weeks, with Bayern still thought to be keen, along with other big clubs such as Juventus and AC Milan.

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Now the Daily Mail are reporting similar, with the Allianz Arena described as likely being a strong pull for the experienced England international.

What next for John Stones as he nears free transfer?

Stones is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium this summer, and one imagines there’ll be a lot of interest in a top player who should still have plenty to offer at the highest level.

The 31-year-old may have fallen down the pecking order at City, but he could surely start for a lot of other Premier League clubs, while playing for Bayern could also work out well for him as they’re the dominant team in a less competitive league.

Interestingly, the Mail also links Stones with Barcelona and Coventry City, so it seems clear there will be a fairly broad range of options available to him this summer.

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Summer of change at Man City

Of course, Stones’ departure won’t be the only big story of the summer for MCFC, who are also expected to bid farewell to legendary manager Pep Guardiola.

BBC Sport have been among the outlets claiming a decision looks to have been made for City to replace Guardiola with Enzo Maresca, and other players could also be heading out.

Bernardo Silva is also due to be out of contract, while there could even be the threat of losing Rodri to Real Madrid, according to Marca.