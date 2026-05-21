Journalist has confirmed Newcastle star wanted by Man United wants summer move

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Sandro Tonali’s future at Newcastle United is becoming a major talking point again, and Manchester United could be one of the clubs watching very closely.



According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, the Italian midfielder has been looking for a way out of St James’ Park since January, and his situation may now give United a more realistic midfield option than some of the more expensive names on their list.

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Crook claimed that Tonali “wants out of Newcastle” and suggested this has been the case since the winter window, when there were reports that he had been offered to Arsenal on deadline day.

He also said Tonali is one of the names being considered by Man United and could be cheaper than several other midfielders they admire, including Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson.

Man United are looking to strengthen their midfield

Man United’s need for midfield reinforcements is pretty obvious. Casemiro is expected to move on, there is uncertainty around the long-term shape of the midfield, and Michael Carrick will need players who can bring control, aggression and reliability.

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United have looked at several options, but not all of them are realistic financially.

Crook said:

“He [Sandro Tonali] wants out of Newcastle he’s wanted out since January, that’s why we had that story come out on Transfer deadline day that he’d been offered to Arsenal. He is one of the names on United’s list. I think he’d be cheaper than many of those names on their list.”

That is where Tonali becomes interesting. Elliot Anderson has impressed United, especially after his strong display for Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, but his valuation is reportedly extremely high.

Tonali is an affordable option compared to Anderson

talkSPORT’s report suggested Anderson could cost around £100 million, which may push United towards alternatives. Tonali, by comparison, may be more obtainable if he is genuinely open to leaving Newcastle.

Tonali’s profile is also a strong fit. He is not just a defensive midfielder, and he is not just a passer.

He can play with intensity, cover ground, win duels, progress the ball and bring a bit of bite to the middle of the pitch.

That is exactly the kind of balance Man United have lacked at times. Too often, their midfield has either looked too slow, too open or too dependent on one player creating something.

Newcastle, though, still hold a strong hand. Tonali’s contract runs until 2029, with an option for another year, so they do not have to accept a cheap offer.

Terms agreed: Attacker moves closer to Man United exit but transfer fee remains unsettled