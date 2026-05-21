(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly preparing to test Tottenham Hotspur’s resolve over Cristian Romero this summer, with the Argentine defender emerging as a serious defensive target for the La Liga champions.



The 28-year-old has been on Barcelona’s radar for a while, but Tottenham’s difficult season has made the situation even more interesting.

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Spurs are still fighting to stay in the Premier League, and that could play a major role in Romero’s future.

Barcelona like the player, but they are not keen on paying the full €60 million figure currently being mentioned, according to Sport.

Reports in Spain have suggested Romero has a special clause around that price for certain La Liga clubs, including Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona need a defender like Romero in their squad

Romero is exactly the kind of defender Barcelona could use. He is aggressive, experienced, comfortable defending high up the pitch and has already won major honours with Argentina.

He brings personality too, which matters in a back line that needs leaders as much as technical quality.

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Barcelona’s interest is not hard to understand. Hansi Flick’s side won La Liga, but they are still trying to build a team that can compete more consistently in Europe.

For that, they need defenders who can handle pressure, defend large spaces and play with intensity. Romero fits that description better than many options on the market.

The problem is the price. Tottenham value him highly, and even with their struggles, they are unlikely to let their captain go cheaply.

Tottenham are struggling with relegation fears

Barcelona, meanwhile, are still operating carefully in the transfer market. They may want Romero, but they do not want to get dragged into a deal that eats too much of their summer budget.

That is why Spurs’ relegation battle matters so much. If Tottenham stay up, they can demand closer to their valuation and argue that Romero remains central to their rebuild.

If they go down, everything changes. A player of Romero’s status is unlikely to want Championship football before a World Cup summer, and Tottenham’s negotiating position would weaken badly.

At €60 million, it is a big commitment for a 28-year-old centre-back with an aggressive playing style and recent injury concerns.

At a lower fee, especially if Tottenham are relegated, it becomes much more attractive.

For Romero, the move would make sense. He would be joining a title-winning team, playing Champions League football and moving to a league where his profile is already admired.

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