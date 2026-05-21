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Leeds United are hoping to sign the Netherlands defender Lutsharel Geertruida during the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Sunderland from RB Leipzig. He is expected to leave the German club permanently in the summer, and Leeds are pushing to get the deal done.

According to a report from Sebastien Vidal, they will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. Geertruida has done well for Sunderland, and he could prove to be a very useful acquisition for all three clubs.

He needs to join a club where he can play regularly, and moving to Leeds United could be exciting for him. They have secured safety in the Premier League, and they will look to build on it next season. They need to bring quality players who will help them survive in the top flight. Geertruida has shown his quality with Sunderland, and he has the ability to help Leeds United improve.

The 25-year-old has been a reliable defender and has shown he can contribute offensively as well. Leeds could use someone with his skill set.

Meanwhile, Liverpool has struggled with injury problems in the right back department, and they need more depth in that area of the pitch. The Netherlands defender could be a very useful addition for them. They also wanted to sign the player during the January window.

Finally, Tottenham are keeping tabs on his situation. However, they already have players like Pedro Porro and Djed Spence. It would be quite surprising if they decided to move for the 25-year-old. They should look to invest in a quality central defender instead.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds United can win the race for his signature.