Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker makes crucial decision over his future

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Alisson Becker’s Liverpool future is looking increasingly uncertain, with reports in Italy claiming the Brazilian goalkeeper would like to join Juventus this summer.



The most interesting part is that his interest does not appear to depend on Champions League football.

According to Gazzetta, Alisson is still keen on the move even if Juventus end up in the Europa League rather than Europe’s top competition.

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His is a huge story for Liverpool. Alisson is 33 now, under contract until 2027, and has been one of the club’s most important players since arriving from Roma in 2018.

But after a difficult season under Arne Slot, and with several senior players already expected to move on, the idea of another major exit does not feel impossible anymore.

Juventus ready to offer Alisson Becker a new adventure

Juventus’ interest makes sense. They are planning a rebuild and want experienced players who can immediately raise the level of the squad. Alisson would do exactly that.

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Even at 33, he remains one of the most reliable goalkeepers in world football. He is calm, commanding, excellent in one-on-one situations and still comfortable with the ball at his feet.

The Serie A link is also natural. Alisson already knows Italian football from his time at Roma, and reports suggest the chance to return to Italy appeals to him.

Juventus are said to view him as a key figure for their new project, while some reports have even claimed they could offer him a strong multi-year contract.

For Liverpool, this would be a massive emotional and footballing blow. Alisson has not just been a goalkeeper at Anfield. He has been a safety net.

How many times has he saved Liverpool when the defensive line was exposed? How many one-on-ones has he made look simple?

Brazilian goalkeeper has been legendary at Liverpool

When people talk about Liverpool’s success in recent years, they often mention Salah, Van Dijk and Klopp first, but Alisson belongs in that same conversation.

Still, Liverpool may already have one eye on the future. Giorgi Mamardashvili was signed as a long-term option, and if the club believe the time is right to move into a new era, selling Alisson while he still has value could be considered.

This Is Anfield previously noted that Mamardashvili’s arrival gave Liverpool a succession plan, even though Alisson remained the clear No.1 this season.

Alisson moving to Juventus might not be about running away from Liverpool. It might be about timing. He is 33, he knows the Liverpool cycle is changing, and he may see Serie A as the perfect final elite chapter of his career.

After Mohamed Salah, another Liverpool star reportedly falls out with Arne Slot and wants to leave – report