Liverpool interest in 14 G/A winger is bad news for Cody Gakpo's future at the club

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly making early moves in the race for Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Touré, and this is exactly the type of transfer link that makes sense for where the club are heading.



The 20-year-old Ivory Coast international has enjoyed a strong season in Germany, and his performances on the left wing have attracted attention from several Premier League clubs, according to TEAMtalk.

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Liverpool have formally registered their interest in Touré, while Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also watching him closely.

Hoffenheim are expected to demand a fee in the region of €40 million to €50 million, although some reports suggest a deal closer to €40 million could be enough if negotiations move quickly.

Bundesliga winger has been impressive this season

Touré’s rise has been impressive because he has not needed long to make an impact in the Bundesliga.

He joined Hoffenheim from Swedish side Hammarby in early 2025, and after an encouraging first few months in Germany, he has taken a much bigger step this season.

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FotMob lists him with five goals and nine assists in the 2025/26 Bundesliga campaign, along with more than 2,300 league minutes.

Those numbers are strong for a 20-year-old winger playing in a Hoffenheim side that has not been one of the Bundesliga’s strongest teams.

He has had to create moments without always being surrounded by elite-level attacking quality, and that is usually something scouts notice. It is one thing to look good in a dominant side.

It is another to stand out when your team needs you to carry threat in transition.

Liverpool are looking to rebuild their attack

For Liverpool, this interest looks like part of a wider attacking refresh. Left-winger Cody Gakpo has struggled to perform this season, while Federico Chiesa’s future is also uncertain.

The left-flank has been a cause of headache for manager Arne Slot this season and he is ready to address that issue in the summer transfer window.

Touré fits that idea. He is quick, direct, comfortable taking defenders on, and already has senior international experience with Ivory Coast.

He has been capped five times and has scored twice for his country, which shows he is not just a club-level prospect.

The issue for Liverpool is competition. Manchester United need wide options too, Aston Villa are building for a stronger European push, and Newcastle could offer a clearer route to regular football.

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