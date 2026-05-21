Alexander Isak and teammates of Liverpool take a knee prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Juventus defender Gleison Bremer during the summer transfer window.

They will face competition from Manchester United for his signature. The 29-year-old defender has done well in Italy, and he could prove to be a very useful acquisition for both English clubs.

According to a report from Hooligan Soccer, Liverpool are leading the race for his signature. The player will cost around $67 million (£50m), and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool is prepared to break the Bank for him.

They need to replace Ibrahima Konaté, who will be a free agent in the summer. The French International has not signed an extension with the Premier League club, and they will need to replace him properly. They have been quite poor at the back this season, and they need to tighten up defensively if they want to fight for major trophies once again. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done for the Brazilian international.

The 29-year-old is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to move to the Premier League and test at a higher level. Liverpool are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they are likely to be a tempting opportunity for him.

Manchester United are also monitoring his situation. They could use more depth in central defence. The 29-year-old could be a replacement for Harry Maguire in the coming seasons. He has the quality and experience to compete at a high level, and he could be an important player for Manchester United.

It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can get the deal done in the coming weeks.