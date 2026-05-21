Man City still lead Man United in Premier League midfielder race despite Pep Guardiola exit

(Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s pursuit of Elliot Anderson is reportedly still moving ahead, even with Pep Guardiola leaving the club.



According to the iPaper, City remain on course to sign the Nottingham Forest midfielder, and the managerial change at the Etihad is not expected to derail the deal.

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Enzo Maresca, who is set to replace Guardiola, is understood to be fully behind the move.

This is one of the most interesting transfer battles of the summer because Manchester United are still planning to try for Anderson as well.

United admire the player and believe he could strengthen their midfield under Michael Carrick, but City appear confident that their long-term planning gives them the edge.

Man City have made Anderson their priority target

Reports elsewhere have also suggested Anderson is one of the priority names for Maresca’s first Man City squad rebuild.

Anderson has become one of the Premier League’s most wanted midfielders after a standout season at Nottingham Forest.

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He is not a flashy highlights-only player. His appeal is much more complete than that.

He can press, carry the ball, win duels, draw fouls, play through pressure and help connect defense to attack. That is exactly the kind of all-action midfielder top clubs are now fighting over.

For Man City, Anderson makes a lot of sense. Guardiola leaving could have created uncertainty, but Maresca’s approval changes the picture.

The Italian knows City’s style, understands the importance of technical midfielders, and will likely want players who can combine intensity with control. Anderson fits that brief nicely.

City are also expected to refresh their squad after missing out on the Premier League title to Arsenal, with Guardiola’s exit and Bernardo Silva’s departure marking the end of an era.

Man United are ready to fight against their city rivals

Maresca could be backed with a major transfer budget, with Anderson named among the main targets alongside other Premier League talents.

Man United’s interest should not be ignored, though. United need midfield reinforcements badly.

Casemiro is leaving the club and Carrick will want players who can give his side more energy and control.

Anderson would help them press higher, transition better and add more athleticism in central areas.

The problem for United is that City may already be further down the road. Anderson is expected to want certainty over the project he is joining, and City can offer a clear structure even without Guardiola.

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